|
|
ROONEY, MABEL J. (FAWE)
86, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to the late Donald J. Rooney.
Born in Coventry, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Mary (Coynoyer) Fawe.
Mabel attended and graduated Coventry High School in 1951. She went on to work 34 years at New England Telephone, where she was known as "Ma-Bell", before retiring. She and her late husband loved their lives together, especially enjoying time with their dogs.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews that cared for her deeply. She was a sister of the late Alfred Fawe, Estelle Bocook, Viola Kehoe and Doris Lefebvre.
Special thank you to the Coventry Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care, especially nurse Nicole.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Coventry Animal Shelter, c/o Coventry Animal Control, 60 Wood St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020