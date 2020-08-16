ZITA, MACIAS (ANDRADE)
99, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose Diaz. Born in Mocache, Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late Carlos Andrade and Isabel Macias.
Zita is survived by her loving children, Sixto Diaz, Dayse Yepez, Diales Diaz, Laura Diaz, Apolonia Diaz, and was mother of the late Pablo Diaz and Dalia Diaz; 15 cherished grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 37 great-great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-great grandchildren; 5 dear siblings.
Her funeral arrangements will be private.
