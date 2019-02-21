|
DeRobbio, Madelaine G. (Maude)
of Johnston passed away on Feb. 11, 2019 at RI Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Angelo & Jessie (Castaldi) DeRobbio.
She leaves a daughter Nina Miletta (James) of Cranston and two brothers; Dr. A. Vincent of Bristol and Richard F. DeRobbio of Cranston.
She graduated from St. Mary's High School, was a registered X-Ray tech and was retired from the City of Providence. She was a member of The Daughter of Isabella and The Son's of Italy.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Gregory The Great Church in Warwick. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019