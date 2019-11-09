Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Historic Saint Joseph Church
1303 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Madeleine (Martel) Pereira


1926 - 2019
Madeleine (Martel) Pereira Obituary
Pereira, Madeleine (Martel)
Madeleine Pauline (Martel) Pereira passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at age 93. She was the daughter of Marie (Desrosiers) and Arthur Martel, formerly of Central Falls. Madeleine was proud and loving mother of her seven sons: Robert, Donald, Richard, Steven, David, John and Michael.
Madeleine was predeceased by her husband, John (2005), and her siblings Arthur, Leo, Doris, Rachel, Gilbert, Maurice and Annette, and her daughter-in-law Christine (Carvalho). She is survived by her sisters, Louise and Lillian and brother, Raymond and her family: Robert and his wife Marcia, Donald, Richard, Steven, David and his wife Diane, John and his wife Jenny, and Michael and his wife Diane. She is loved by her many grandchildren: Anthony, Adrienne, Emilee, Matthew, Jonathan, Joseph, Michael, Christopher and Allison.
She worked for three years as teacher's aide in Cumberland schools and as administrative assistant for 22 years at Blackstone Valley Community Action Program, Pawtucket. Madeleine enjoyed visiting with family, traveling with her husband, and singing with the Historic St. Joseph's Church choir and local community chorus, Encore.
The family would like to thank the caring staffs at Hope Hospice and Home Instead for providing care and comfort to her during her illness. Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Visitation will be at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln, RI, from 4-7 PM on Monday, November 11th. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Historic Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI, at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 12th. All services Tuesday start at the church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland following mass. Condolences may be left at thekeefefuneralhome.co
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
