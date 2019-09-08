Home

Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:30 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Church
350 Fair Street
Warwick, RI
View Map
Madeleine R. (Gouin) Stahowiak


1942 - 2019
Madeleine R. (Gouin) Stahowiak Obituary
STAHOWIAK, MADELEINE R. (GOUIN)
age 77, of Warwick, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at West Shore Health Center.
She was born on April 6, 1942 in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Marcel and Rita (Chartier) Gouin. She was the loving and devoted wife of 47 years to the late Edward J. Stahowiak.
A 1961 graduate of Our Lady of Fatima School of Nursing, Madeleine was a passionate and caring nurse at Fatima Hospital, a job she loved for over 50 years. A woman of great faith, Madeleine was actively involved in St. Peter's Parish as a volunteer at the Vacation Bible Camp, setting up "coffee and" after Sunday Mass, serving as a CCD teacher, and donating beautiful hand sewn baptismal bibs. Madeleine was a Gaspee Senior, Notre Dame Crusader, board member of the Warwick Figure Skater's Association, a volunteer at the West Side Little League, as well as a volunteer and member of the PTA at Christopher Rhodes School for many years.
Over the years, she enjoyed participating in bowling and golfing leagues, many trips to the casino, playing daily lottery and scratch tickets, and loved being a "Senior Buddy" at the John Brown Francis School.
Madeleine was a talented seamstress, known for crocheting gorgeous afghans. She loved to mail greeting cards to her family and friends, never missing a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion. She was also a dedicated and proud blood donor.
Madeleine's greatest accomplishment was raising her five children, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, especially cheering them on at athletic fields and hockey rinks. She had a sense of humor like no other, and dedicated her life to her family, her faith, and her dear friends. She is enjoying her favorite cocktail, a Rusty Nail, in heaven with her beloved "Big Ed." Madeleine was one of a kind.
She leaves behind her siblings, Marcel Gouin (Jeanette), Margaret Fontaine (Victor), Muriel Stuart (Jeff), Maurice Gouin (Carol), and Michael Gouin (Donna). She was the proud mother of Paula J. Sheahan (Charles), Robert E. Stahowiak (Lesley), Barbara A. Palumbo (Vincent), Karen L. Ramsden, and Edward R. Stahowiak (Linda). She was a loving Memere to Lauren, Robbie, Megan, Allison, Lydia, Nathan, Keira, and Olivia.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude for the outstanding care she received at the West Shore Health Center.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 10, at 8:30 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 3-7 p.m. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Parish.
www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
