Madeleine Tougas

TOUGAS, MADELEINE
84, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday September 18, 2020. Born April 28, 1936 in Central Falls, Madeleine was the daughter of the late Leo and Jeannette (Moreau) Tougas. She is survived by two brothers, Gerard Tougas, Norman Tougas, her sister, Estelle Fugere. Madeleine was predeceased by her brother Alfred Tougas, and her sister Muriel Turgeon. Madeleine was the dear Matante to Richard Tougas, Steven Tougas, Allen Tougas, Jean Gilchrest, and Diane Sawyer. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 23rd at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc, 3357 Mendon Rd, Cumberland. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-6 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org
