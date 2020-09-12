LEMBO, MADELENE M. (PERSECHINO)
68, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Christopher J. Lembo for twenty-six years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pasco and Mary (Sibilia) Persechino.
Madelene worked for Fleet Bank's money management division and became a municipal bond trader for Fleet Securities where she worked for 32 years. Madelene met her husband Chris while working at Fleet and with their dog Marley they moved to Key West Florida in 2001 to pursue a new adventure. Madelene quickly made new friends and began a 15 year career as a property manager until she retired in 2016. Madelene and Chris moved back to Jamestown with their Yorkshire Terrier Lacey and renovated their forever home in 2019.
Besides her husband, she leaves three siblings, Patricia Kenny of Cranston, Rosemary Brown of Cranston and Peter Persechino and his wife Susan of Exeter; nieces and nephews, Lauren Kazmierczak and her husband Michael, Gregory Brown and his wife Christine, Thomas Kenny, Marisa, Andrew and Derek Persechino; grandnieces and nephews, Sophia and Colton Brown, Kennedy and Nolan Kazmierczak. She was the sister-in-law of the late Thomas Kenny.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10am in St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown. Her burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Sunday from 4-7pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt.1A), Narragansett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of RI, 2865 Tower Hill Road, Saunderstown, RI 02874. Visit NardolilloFH.com
