Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Madeline A. Mabray

Madeline A. Mabray Obituary
MABRAY, MADELINE A.
94, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James G. Mabray, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James N. and Madeline (Haskins) Adams. She leaves two sons, Marc G. Mabray and his wife Elissa, Keith G. Mabray and his wife Simidele and three grandchildren.Her funeral service and visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a service to follow at 1:00 PM. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019
