PALAZZO, MADELINE C. (FLORIO)
94, of Cranston passed away on May 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Vincent Palazzo.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Carolina (Persichino) Florio. Madeline was a registered nurse.
She was the mother of Vincent Palazzo, Jr. and Adele Palazzo; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of eight.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Saturday at 8 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Elizabeth Court, 109 Melrose Street, Providence, RI 02907
Published in The Providence Journal on May 9, 2019