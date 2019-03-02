|
DeCLEMENTE, MADELINE (CALIFANO)
98, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Greenhouse Homes at St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" DeClemente. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Marchetti) Califano.
Madeline started work at a young age, working in her uncle's ice cream parlor. She began working in the jewelry industry, first at the Speidel Corporation. She then moved on to the Coro Corporation. Madeline began working with her brother-in-law Bill, as he started a new jewelry company, TACOA. The company grew to be very successful and Madeline oversaw a large workforce. Eventually she retired and enjoyed socializing with her many friends and family through her remaining years. During her last two years she was a resident of the Greenhouse Homes at St Elizabeth Home where she thrived with her fellow residents and received wonderful care from the entire staff.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Giorgi, and her husband Joseph; a brother, Gaetano Califano; three sisters, Mary Raso, Rose Califano and Anna Cotoia; her granddaughter, Crystal Giorgi, and her granddog, Jakie. She was the sister of the late Giacomo Califano, Anthony Califano, and Josephine Gemma.
Her funeral will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston. Entombment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Sunday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeline's memory may be made to Greenhouse Homes at St. Elizabeth Home, 2364 Post Rd. Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886, or St. Mark Church Renovation Fund, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston RI 02920. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019