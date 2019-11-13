|
ALLEN, MADELINE E. (PARENTEAU)
84, of Coventry passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Kent Hospital in Warwick surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Leo F. Allen.
Madeline was born in Warwick on June 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Louis and Ethel (Hill) Parenteau.
She leaves a son, Kenneth P. Allen and his wife, Cynthia of Coventry; a daughter, Linda A. Allen of West Greenwich; twelve grandchildren, Kenneth Allen, Jr., Lindsey Hauser, Branden Allen, Matthew Allen, David Hauser, Carol Spaulding, Amanda Shehadeh, Kayla Allen, C.J. Allen, Zachary Allen, Kendra Allen, and Haley Allen; and four great grandchildren, Mackenzie Briggs, Christian Briggs, Richard Spaulding, and Connor Spaulding.
Madeline was the mother of the late Brenda J. Allen and Wendy M. Hauser-West and was the sister of the late John Parenteau, Raymond Parenteau, and Blanche Amaral.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9 am from the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 60 Pleasant Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery in West Warwick. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8 pm. For complete obituary information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019