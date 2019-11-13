Home

Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
60 Pleasant Street
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Madeline E. (Parenteau) Allen


1935 - 2019
Madeline E. (Parenteau) Allen Obituary
ALLEN, MADELINE E. (PARENTEAU)
84, of Coventry passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Kent Hospital in Warwick surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Leo F. Allen.
Madeline was born in Warwick on June 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Louis and Ethel (Hill) Parenteau.
She leaves a son, Kenneth P. Allen and his wife, Cynthia of Coventry; a daughter, Linda A. Allen of West Greenwich; twelve grandchildren, Kenneth Allen, Jr., Lindsey Hauser, Branden Allen, Matthew Allen, David Hauser, Carol Spaulding, Amanda Shehadeh, Kayla Allen, C.J. Allen, Zachary Allen, Kendra Allen, and Haley Allen; and four great grandchildren, Mackenzie Briggs, Christian Briggs, Richard Spaulding, and Connor Spaulding.
Madeline was the mother of the late Brenda J. Allen and Wendy M. Hauser-West and was the sister of the late John Parenteau, Raymond Parenteau, and Blanche Amaral.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9 am from the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 60 Pleasant Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery in West Warwick. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8 pm. For complete obituary information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
