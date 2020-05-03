|
FRAUSTO, MADELINE (DaTerra)
78, of Leahy St., Rumford, a woman who greeted everyone with and will be remembered for her broad infectious smile, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 25, 2020 at Orchard View Manor. She was the wife of 56 years of the late Frank L. Frausto.
Born Dec. 3, 1941, in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Marshall) DaTerra. She lived as a young girl in Fox Point before her family moved to East Providence, where she spent the rest of her life. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and travelling. With her family she travelled to Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and the Grand Teton National Parks.
Madaline was a faithful and lifelong communicant of Sacred Heart Church, East Providence, where she served as a eucharistic minister, and prayed the rosary faithfully. She was a registered nurse for more than 30 years at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital before retiring.
She leaves five children, Frank Frausto and his companion Debra Turner of Seekonk, David Frausto and his wife Filomena of Rumford, Leslie Frausto of South Carolina, Michael Frausto and his wife Helena of Pawtucket, and Steven Frausto of East Providence; and four grandchildren, Megan, Cheyenne, Sierra and Michael Frausto.
She was also the sister of Mary "Betty" Moreira of East Providence and of the late John DaTerra.
Relatives and friends will be invited in the future to attend a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to Sacred Heart Church, 118 Taunton, Ave., East Providence, RI 02914.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020