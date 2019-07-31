The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Turner Avenue
Riverside, RI
Madeline G. Major Obituary
MAJOR, MADELINE G.
91, of Thurston Street, Riverside, died peacefully at home on July 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William A. Major.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Charles and Madeline (Tate) O'Malley, she was a life-long resident of Riverside.
Mrs. Major was a communicant of St. Brendan Church. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Bay View Academy. She enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, sewing and knitting. She also was a devoted caregiver for her family, friends and neighbors and was a volunteer for those in need.
Madeline enjoyed dancing with her late husband and approached everyone with kindness and an open heart.
She is survived by a daughter, Marguerite L. Major of Riverside; three sons, Daniel T. Major of Riverside, George E. Major of Riverside and William D. Major of Seekonk, MA; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Carol Major and sister of the late Charles O'Malley and Marguerite Gauthier.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 2-6 p.m. For online condolence please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
