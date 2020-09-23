1/1
Madeline Lasalle
LASALLE, MADELINE
89, of Pawtucket, RI died peacefully on September 17, 2020. Born in Pawtucket she was the daughter of the late Madeline (Ruddle) and George Lamoureux.
Madeline was a homemaker for many years and went into the workforce when her children became older. She worked at AT Cross for many years. She was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School. Madeline is survived by her three children, John and his wife Deborah, Deborah Galvin and her husband Edward, Brian and his wife Beth, all of Seekonk, MA. She is also survived by her three sisters, Jean Caffrey, Joan Cripps and Anne Lamoureux. She also leaves 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 26th at 10 AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. The Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Road #206, Warwick, RI, 02886, in memory of Madeline, would be greatly appreciated. The LaSalle family understands if family and friends cannot attend due to Covid-19 concerns. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Teresa Church
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
2 entries
September 22, 2020
John, Brian and Family,
I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I hope in time the void of her presence will be replaced with the happy memories she has left behind
Mark Welch
Friend
September 22, 2020
To the Galvin family,
So sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace and May her memory be eternal.
Disne Coyle
Acquaintance
