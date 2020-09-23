Madeline Lasalle

LASALLE, MADELINE
89, of Pawtucket, RI died peacefully on September 17, 2020. Born in Pawtucket she was the daughter of the late Madeline (Ruddle) and George Lamoureux.
Madeline was a homemaker for many years and went into the workforce when her children became older. She worked at AT Cross for many years. She was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School. Madeline is survived by her three children, John and his wife Deborah, Deborah Galvin and her husband Edward, Brian and his wife Beth, all of Seekonk, MA. She is also survived by her three sisters, Jean Caffrey, Joan Cripps and Anne Lamoureux. She also leaves 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 26th at 10 AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. The Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Road #206, Warwick, RI, 02886, in memory of Madeline, would be greatly appreciated. The LaSalle family understands if family and friends cannot attend due to Covid-19 concerns. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com