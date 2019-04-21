|
GIRARD, MADELYN (MOAN)
93, of Matunuck and formerly of East Providence, passed away on April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Margaret (Scanlon) Moan. She was predeceased by her husband Albert J. Girard. She is survived by her children, Patricia A. McGowan and her husband James of Matunuck, RI, Geraldine T. Higgins and her husband Judge Michael A. Higgins also of Matunuck and Albert J. Girard, Jr. and his wife Katarina of Newport, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her brother John McKenna and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Jeanne Girard Robinson, her granddaughter Tara M. Higgins and her sisters Gertrude Rodgers, Dorothy Valcourt, Sabina Duffy and Theresa Pennacchini.
Madelyn enjoyed telling memorable life stories of her childhood growing up in Providence, attending Tyler School and working at Coro Manufacturing Company as a bookkeeper. After her marriage, she devoted her life to raising her children in East Providence. She then made her home in Matunuck. She so loved the Matunuck Community and the dear friends she made while living in South County.
The family would especially like to thank the entire staff of Elderwood at Scallop Shell in Peacedale for their kind and loving care. They became her extended family during the past few years. The family is also grateful for the loving care given by the staff of Beacon Hospice.
Her funeral and visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019