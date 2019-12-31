|
QUIRK, MAE A.,
92 died Friday December 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years,attorney James P. Quirk with whom she lived in Warwick. Born in Providence, Mae was a daughter of Anthony Faella and Alice (Shaeffner) Faella. She was the mother of Alice Hourihan (James), Jane Squittiere (Michael) and Paul Quirk (Pamala). She was the loving and proud Nana of Christy Squittiere Genske (died 2015), Michael Squittiere and Timothy Hourihan. She was predeceased by her siblings Albert Faella and Evelyn LaMarre.She is survived by many nieces and nephews. An accomplished fashion designer, illustrator and seamstress she owned and operated Mae's Dress Shoppe in Providence.She adored her family. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. Mae enjoyed hosting pool parties, cookouts and holiday celebrations for extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 9-10:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue, Warwick at 11 am. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the or the would be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 31, 2019