TORTI, MAE B. (SILVA)
87, of Johnston, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Anthony Torti. Born in Johnston, RI she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Lancor) Silva. She attended Calef and Mount Pleasant High Schools. Mae was the bookkeeper at Almacs Market in Providence for many years. She then was the co-owner of A Torti & Sons located in Johnston and then later the office manager and bookkeeper of ATS Roofing, Inc. located in Windemere, Florida.
Mae is survived by her loving children, daughter Anna Flori and her husband Peter of Johnston, son Joseph F. Torti and his late wife Sandra of Johnston, son Michael Torti and his wife Jeanne of Windemere, Florida, and her late son Anthony Torti of Johnston. Mae was the cherished grandmother of Michael Torti, Sheila Scuncio, Peter and Stephen Flori, Anthony Torti, Melissa Cornejo, Erica Arrighi, Joseph, Michael and Brad Torti. Mae was also the great grandmother of 20 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Paliotti and her late husband Joseph and sister-in-law to the late Teresa and Frank Malone, Emanuel and Bernedetto Torti, Eleutorio and Lillian Torti and Dolores and John Soccio.
Mae was an avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and loved watching golf especially when Tiger Woods was golfing.
Mae was her happiest when she was in the company of her family and friends, entertaining family parties and holidays. It gave her great joy watching her family enjoying her pool every summer. She also took great joy in her yearly trip to Windemere, Florida where she enjoyed Thanksgiving and visits to Disney World with her youngest son Michael and his family.
Mae was known for her beautiful smile and was a vivacious and bubbly person. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
Her funeral arrangements will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.