McLeod, Mafalda "Muffy" L. (Vellucci)99, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Mafalda was born, in Johnston RI, one of nine children (all predeceased) of the late Luigi and Ersilia Vellucci. She met her husband, the late Howard McLeod, while working at Bulova Watch Co. They were married for sixty-six years until his passing.Muffy is survived by her son, Steven McLeod and his son, Connor. She is also survived by her daughter Gail Jeschke and her son-in-law, Walt, who was like a second son to her and their children, Monica (Stephen) Finelli and Alyssa (Stephen) Deion. She adored her three grandchildren dearly and followed their every step into adulthood with such pride. GiGi cherished her great grandchildren, Logan and Francesca, who brought her joy to the very end. Aunt Muffy is also survived by many nephews and nieces.Muffy lived her entire adult life in Warwick. Her favorite times were spent with her family singing "Grammy's Greatest Hits". Luckily we all had the opportunity to sing along with her one last time in July on Facetime from Matunuck.Her family would like to express their deep appreciation to the wonderful staff at Brookdale West Bay for their care, kindness and love for Muffy over the last six years and especially during the last five months of the pandemic. Her "West Bay family" helped Muffy enjoy her days up to the very end. We can never thank them enough.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, visitation is omitted and her burial at RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery is private. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.A celebration of Muffy's life will be held on her 100th birthday November 3, 2020 in Gail and Walt's yard in Warwick from 1-4 PM.In lieu of flowers, donations for her frontline workers at West Bay may be sent to Gail Jeschke 192 Vaughn Ave Warwick 02886 where we will forward to them in Muffy's memory.