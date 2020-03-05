The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map

Mafalda "Muffy" (Montanaro) Nickerson

Mafalda "Muffy" (Montanaro) Nickerson Obituary
NICKERSON, MAFALDA "MUFFY" (MONTANARO)
94, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Nickerson. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Maria (Gallo) Montanaro.
Muffy worked for the Department of Human Services for the State of R.I. as the Director for Medicare and Medicaid. She was responsible for starting the program and ran it for 37 years before her retirement.
Muffy is survived by her nieces Joyce Potenza of Cranston and Mary Misiaszek of Smithfield who served as her guardians, as well as many other cherished nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ralph, Pasco and E. Harry Montanaro, Ester Alba, Teresa Marzilli, Palma Jaroma, and Anna DiDonato.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday morning from 9 – 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
