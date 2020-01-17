Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
For more information about
Magdalena Saballa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church,
School St.
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalena Saballa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalena C. Saballa


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalena C. Saballa Obituary
SABALLA, MAGDALENA C.
92, passed away January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Deo Saballa. Born in the Philippines she was a daughter of the late Pio and Crispina (Planton) Castillo.
She worked for the former W.T. Grants and the Navy Exchange in North Kingstown. She was an avid gardener, and bowler and was a communicant of St. Francis de sales Church. She most enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and watching them grow.
She is survived by four children, Zeny Saballa Metcalf (Todd), Manny Saballa (Nancy), Alexis Saballa (Leonita) and Gabe Saballa (Julita); five grandchildren, Kristin, Jason, Matt, Cynthia, Krystal, ten great grandchildren, and was the grandmother of the late Jennifer.
Funeral Tuesday January 21st at 9:00 am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Monday January 20th from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VNA of Care New England.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -