SABALLA, MAGDALENA C.
92, passed away January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Deo Saballa. Born in the Philippines she was a daughter of the late Pio and Crispina (Planton) Castillo.
She worked for the former W.T. Grants and the Navy Exchange in North Kingstown. She was an avid gardener, and bowler and was a communicant of St. Francis de sales Church. She most enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and watching them grow.
She is survived by four children, Zeny Saballa Metcalf (Todd), Manny Saballa (Nancy), Alexis Saballa (Leonita) and Gabe Saballa (Julita); five grandchildren, Kristin, Jason, Matt, Cynthia, Krystal, ten great grandchildren, and was the grandmother of the late Jennifer.
Funeral Tuesday January 21st at 9:00 am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Monday January 20th from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VNA of Care New England.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 17, 2020