Meyer, Malcolm "Mac"
Malcolm (Mac) Meyer, 90, passed away after a short illness on May 20 in New Bern, North Carolina surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy (Abramson) Meyer and his brother Bill Meyer. He is survived by his daughter Sandy Wilcox and her husband Dean of Livonia, NY and his son Bob and his wife Sandy (Arwood) of Wakefield, RI. Mac also had three grandchildren; Jenna Wilcox of Tampa, FL, Erik Wilcox (wife Beth) of East Greenwich, RI and Ashley (Arwood) Howarth (husband Adam) of Wakefield, RI. He had 4 great grandchildren; Luke and Jack Wilcox of East Greenwich and Axton and Addex Howarth of Wakefield, RI. Mac also leaves behind his companion of over 10 years, Jan Meehan of New Bern.
Mac graduated from Cranston High School and joined the Army during the Korean War. He returned to RI and married his longtime church sweetheart, Dot and moved to Warwick. He started his own business, M&A distributors selling soda brands including Cott and Polar for close to 25 years before retiring at 55 to their second home in Weatherfield, VT and began traveling the world, skiing 4-5 times/week and golfing any chance they could. Every other winter they spent 6 weeks in Aspen, Colorado skiing.
Mac and Dot moved to the quaint town of New Bern, NC in the late 90's in a golfing community. Mac coordinated golf outings for years while also hosting poker night at his house right up until a week before his passing.
Mac loved his family and never let a moment go by without telling a great story about them to anyone who wanted to listen. You didn't even have to ask.
Services are being held at St Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd, New Bern on Friday, May 24 at 4pm. A celebration of Mac will be held this summer in Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the "St. Andrew Stained Glass Fund" directly to the church or Camp Calumet Lutheran.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 23 to May 26, 2019