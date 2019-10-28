|
|
Meyer, Malcolm "Mac"
Malcolm (Mac) Meyer, 90, passed away after a short illness on May 20, 2019 in New Bern, NC surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dot (Abramson) Meyer and his brother Bill Meyer. He is survived by his daughter Sandy Wilcox and her husband Dean of Narragansett, and son Bob and his wife Sandy (Arwood) of Wakefield, 3 grandchildren; Jenna Wilcox of Tampa, FL, Erik Wilcox (wife Beth) of East Greenwich and Ashley (Arwood) Howarth (husband Adam) of Wakefield, and 4 great grandchildren; Luke and Jack Wilcox of East Greenwich and Axton and Addex Howarth of Wakefield. Mac also leaves behind his partner and companion for over 10 years, Jan Meehan of New Bern.
Mac grew up in Cranston and went to Cranston High School. He moved to Warwick and started his own business with Dot's cousin Dick Abramson, creating M&A distributors based in Warwick, distributing beverages including Cott, Polar, Lipton Ice Tea and Perrier for over 25 years before retiring at 55. After retiring to Vermont for 12 years they moved to New Bern.
Services are being held at St Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 E Beach Rd, Charlestown, RI on Saturday, November 2 at 4pm with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Calument Lutheran.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019