Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Andrew Lutheran Church
15 E Beach Rd
Charlestown, RI 02813
(401) 322-0088
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
St Andrew Lutheran Church
15 E Beach Rd
Charlestown,, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm "Mac" Meyer


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malcolm "Mac" Meyer Obituary
Meyer, Malcolm "Mac"
Malcolm (Mac) Meyer, 90, passed away after a short illness on May 20, 2019 in New Bern, NC surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dot (Abramson) Meyer and his brother Bill Meyer. He is survived by his daughter Sandy Wilcox and her husband Dean of Narragansett, and son Bob and his wife Sandy (Arwood) of Wakefield, 3 grandchildren; Jenna Wilcox of Tampa, FL, Erik Wilcox (wife Beth) of East Greenwich and Ashley (Arwood) Howarth (husband Adam) of Wakefield, and 4 great grandchildren; Luke and Jack Wilcox of East Greenwich and Axton and Addex Howarth of Wakefield. Mac also leaves behind his partner and companion for over 10 years, Jan Meehan of New Bern.
Mac grew up in Cranston and went to Cranston High School. He moved to Warwick and started his own business with Dot's cousin Dick Abramson, creating M&A distributors based in Warwick, distributing beverages including Cott, Polar, Lipton Ice Tea and Perrier for over 25 years before retiring at 55. After retiring to Vermont for 12 years they moved to New Bern.
Services are being held at St Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 E Beach Rd, Charlestown, RI on Saturday, November 2 at 4pm with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Calument Lutheran.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.