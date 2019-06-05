Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Michael's Church
80 Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
View Map
Resources
Manfred S. Vasiliauskas Obituary
VASILIAUSKAS, MANFRED S.
passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Judith V. (Dias) Vasiliauskas to whom he was married 53 years.
Born in Lithuania, he was the son of the late Peter and Antonia (Dragenius) Vasiliauskas. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Fred will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Besides his wife he leaves one son, David C. Vasiliauskas and his wife Nancy, three granddaughters, Emma, Avery and Addison Vasiliauskas and three sisters, Irena Blume, Erika Fisher and Anita Dragnette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM in St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019
