W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Manuel C. Ferreira Jr.

Manuel C. Ferreira Jr. Obituary
FERREIRA, MANUEL C. JR.
69, of Congress Avenue, North Providence, died peacefully on February 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (McCaffrey) Ferreira.
His funeral service will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 11:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
