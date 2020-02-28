The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Norwood Baptist Church
48 Budlong Avenue
Warwick, RI
View Map
Manuel D. Medeiros


1923 - 2020
Manuel D. Medeiros Obituary
MEDEIROS, MANUEL D.
97, who died Feb. 24, 2020, was the beloved husband of Lucille (George) Medeiros. Father of Barbara Ann Ashby & Michael P. Medeiros. Step-father of Debra Thiel, Wendy Hatchett and Edward Hall. Brother of the late Domingos R. Medeiros, Jr.
A WWII Army Veteran, he was a long-haul truck driver. He also drove for Teknor Apex.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Tuesday 5-8 PM. Funeral service at Norwood Baptist Church, 48 Budlong Avenue, Warwick Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial with military honors in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Warren. Kindly omit flowers. Donations may be made in his memory to Norwood Baptist Church. Complete obituary & condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
