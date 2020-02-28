|
MEDEIROS, MANUEL D.
97, who died Feb. 24, 2020, was the beloved husband of Lucille (George) Medeiros. Father of Barbara Ann Ashby & Michael P. Medeiros. Step-father of Debra Thiel, Wendy Hatchett and Edward Hall. Brother of the late Domingos R. Medeiros, Jr.
A WWII Army Veteran, he was a long-haul truck driver. He also drove for Teknor Apex.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Tuesday 5-8 PM. Funeral service at Norwood Baptist Church, 48 Budlong Avenue, Warwick Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial with military honors in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Warren. Kindly omit flowers. Donations may be made in his memory to Norwood Baptist Church. Complete obituary & condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2020