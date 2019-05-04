|
|
DA SILVA, MANUEL
age 88, of Summit St., East Providence, died May 2, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the Albina Maria (Nogueira) Silva.
He worked as a custodian for Brown University for 23 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons; Carlos and his wife Margarida Silva, Armando Silva all of East Providence, Garcia and his wife Maria Adelina Silva of Portugal, 3 grandsons; Felipe, Pedro, Andre and 1 great grandson; Miguel. He was the brother of the late Joao Silva, Garcia Silva, Maria Ricarti and Deonilda Feitor.
His funeral will begin on Monday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assoc., Inc., (RI Chapter APDA, PO BOX 41659, Providence, RI 02940 www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2019