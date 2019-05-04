Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Traverse St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Da Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Da Silva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuel Da Silva Obituary
DA SILVA, MANUEL
age 88, of Summit St., East Providence, died May 2, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the Albina Maria (Nogueira) Silva.
He worked as a custodian for Brown University for 23 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons; Carlos and his wife Margarida Silva, Armando Silva all of East Providence, Garcia and his wife Maria Adelina Silva of Portugal, 3 grandsons; Felipe, Pedro, Andre and 1 great grandson; Miguel. He was the brother of the late Joao Silva, Garcia Silva, Maria Ricarti and Deonilda Feitor.
His funeral will begin on Monday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assoc., Inc., (RI Chapter APDA, PO BOX 41659, Providence, RI 02940 www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now