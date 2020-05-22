Home

Manuel De Arruda Obituary
De Arruda, Manuel
74, passed peacefully at home May 19th surrounded by love. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, son of Antonio and Natalia Arruda. He is survived by his loving wife, Lidia (Pacheco) Arruda. Loving father of Carlos Arruda, wife Kim, Michelle McCormack, husband Michael, Linda DaRosa, husband Richel, Natalie Glushchenko, husband Stanislav, Richard Arruda, wife Kristina and the late Brian Arruda. two brothers, John and Jose Arruda. Brother of thelate Judite Pacheco, 13 Grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020
