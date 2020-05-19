|
MARTINS , JR, MANUEL E. "MANNY"
age 46, of Cranston, died May 16, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was born in Pawtucket, RI, a loving son of Manuel E. and Anna M. (Correia) Martins of Hope, RI.
Manny was Vice President of Martins Maintenance, Inc. His life was exemplified by his love of family and friends, his strong work ethic, living life to the fullest. He was a kind, generous, gentle man and touched the hearts of all who knew him. Manny truly was a ray of light with his infectious personality and great smile. He enjoyed being on and in the water. Manny's spirit will live on in our hearts forever.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Zachary Manuel Martins and his mother Bethanie Picerno of Cranston, his fiancée Diana Mendes and their son Austin Joseph Martins of Cranston. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Amaral and husband Albert of Scituate, Lisa Caldarone and husband Brian of Cranston, 5 nieces and nephews, Jordan, Brittany, Ashley, Jackson and Ava. many cousins, aunts and uncles.
His Funeral Service and Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be Private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass in celebration of Manny's life at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Providence at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Manuel E. Martins Jr. Scholarship for Entrepreneurs" PO Box 14607, East Providence, RI 02914
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2020