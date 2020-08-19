REBELLO, MANUEL G. JR.87, of Rehoboth, MA., died Monday August 17, 2020 at home.He was the husband of Jacqueline (Neveux) Rebello, they were married for over 66 years. Manny was born in Bristol, RI a son of the late Manuel and Mary (Correia) Rebello.Manny was a Meat Cutter for the former Almacs Supermarket for over 42 years, before retiring 25 years ago.He was a member of the National Guard, Battery "C" 243rd Artillery.Mr. Rebello has lived in Rehoboth for over 40 years, coming from Warren.He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Seekonk.Manny was a member of the Local 328 Meat Cutters Union, and was a member of the Executive Board for over 5 years.He enjoyed travelling to Florida with his family in the winters, he liked gardening and also did landscaping.Besides his wife he is survived by his children David M. Rebello and his wife Cynthia of East Greenwich, Jeffrey Rebello of Berkley Ma., Cheryl Franklin and her husband Richard of Middletown and Christine Catabia and her husband Leonard Jr. of Swansea Ma. He was the brother of Alfred Rebello of Bristol.Manny was the grandfather of Richard and Rachel, Ashley, Stephanie and Lenny III. He was the step grandfather of Joshua and Brandyn. Mr. Rebello was the great grandfather of 4.He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.He was the brother of the late Joseph Rebello, Dorothy Harris and Elizabeth Mageau.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk, MA.Burial will follow in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, BayState Road, Rehoboth MA.Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Friday from 5:00pm – 7:00 pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.