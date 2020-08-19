1/1
Manuel G. Rebello Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REBELLO, MANUEL G. JR.
87, of Rehoboth, MA., died Monday August 17, 2020 at home.
He was the husband of Jacqueline (Neveux) Rebello, they were married for over 66 years. Manny was born in Bristol, RI a son of the late Manuel and Mary (Correia) Rebello.
Manny was a Meat Cutter for the former Almacs Supermarket for over 42 years, before retiring 25 years ago.
He was a member of the National Guard, Battery "C" 243rd Artillery.
Mr. Rebello has lived in Rehoboth for over 40 years, coming from Warren.
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Seekonk.
Manny was a member of the Local 328 Meat Cutters Union, and was a member of the Executive Board for over 5 years.
He enjoyed travelling to Florida with his family in the winters, he liked gardening and also did landscaping.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children David M. Rebello and his wife Cynthia of East Greenwich, Jeffrey Rebello of Berkley Ma., Cheryl Franklin and her husband Richard of Middletown and Christine Catabia and her husband Leonard Jr. of Swansea Ma. He was the brother of Alfred Rebello of Bristol.
Manny was the grandfather of Richard and Rachel, Ashley, Stephanie and Lenny III. He was the step grandfather of Joshua and Brandyn. Mr. Rebello was the great grandfather of 4.
He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Joseph Rebello, Dorothy Harris and Elizabeth Mageau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk, MA.
Burial will follow in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, BayState Road, Rehoboth MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Friday from 5:00pm – 7:00 pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.
www.wjsmithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral And Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved