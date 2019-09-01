|
MONTEIRO, MANUEL J. "SONNY"
Manuel J. "Sonny" Monteiro, 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dinora J. (Gonzales) Monteiro.
Born in Easton, MA., he was a son of the late Joseph B. and Mary (Pina) Monteiro. Mr. Monteiro was a truck driver for ABF Transportation before he retired and previously worked for Campanella & Cardi Corporation. He was a member of Local 251, Teamsters.
Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Melonie A. Monteiro of East Providence and Dinora "Missy" Bahry and her husband Michael of East Providence, one son, Joseph M. "Jay" Monteiro and his wife Crystal of Seekonk, four grandchildren, Shanna Bahry, Luke Bahry, Jayde Monteiro and Jazlyn Monteiro, three sisters, Vivian Robinson of West Yarmouth, Beverly Junior of East Providence and Muriel Arnold of St. Croix and one brother, John "Reggie" Monteiro of North Carolina. He was the brother of the late Lenora Fernandes, Leona Lehry, Joseph Canute and Robert Monteiro.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 4-8. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019