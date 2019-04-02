Home

S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 539-2271
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
West Greenwich, RI
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manuel M. Souza Obituary
SOUZA, Manuel M.
Manuel M. Souza, 87, of Hope Valley, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Comer) Souza. He is survived by his children Pamela Provisor, Jacqueline Miranda, Manuel Souza, Patricia Grant, and Joseph Souza.
Calling hours will be held April 3 at 10:00 AM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St, Hope Valley. Funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM.
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
