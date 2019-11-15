Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Fatima Drive
Cumberland, RI
More Obituaries for Manuel Mendes
Manuel Mendes


1922 - 2019
Manuel Mendes Obituary
Mendes, Manuel
97, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Husband of the late Odete (Goncalves) Mendes. Father of Maria Lafferty, Maria Lavault, Linda Bowen, Antonio Goncalves Mendes, Tony, Fred, Paul, Peter, Manual J. and John Mendes, 24 grand, 11 great and a great great-grandchild. Visitation Friday, November 15 from 4-7pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Nov.16 at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers of RI. alz.org/ri visit thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
