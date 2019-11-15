|
Mendes, Manuel
97, died peacefully at home on November 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Husband of the late Odete (Goncalves) Mendes. Father of Maria Lafferty, Maria Lavault, Linda Bowen, Antonio Goncalves Mendes, Tony, Fred, Paul, Peter, Manual J. and John Mendes, 24 grand, 11 great and a great great-grandchild. Visitation Friday, November 15 from 4-7pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Nov.16 at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers of RI. alz.org/ri visit thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019