Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
West Warwick, RI
View Map
MEDEIROS, MANUEL P.
71, of Pond View Dr., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maria "Madelena" (Cardosa) Medeiros.
Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Gilberto L. and Virginia (Pimentel) Medeiros.
Manuel was a laborer of over 25 years before retiring from PJ Keating in Cranston. He loved to tend to his garden, traveling, watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Benfica Soccer Club, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter Alexis, who was the light of his life. He was a communicant of St. Anthony Parish and a member of the Holy Ghost Portuguese Club and the Portuguese American Citizens Club in West Warwick.
Besides his wife, he leaves two children, Marlena Meehan of Burrillville and Derek Medeiros of East Providence; 5 siblings, Maria Coelho of Coventry, John Medeiros of West Greenwich, Jorgelina Silva and Gilbert Medeiros, both of West Warwick and Norbina Pexia of Palm Coast, FL; his granddaughter, Alexis Meehan and many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-laws in Sao Miguel and here in the States. He was a brother of the late Thomas P. and Antonio Medeiros.
His Funeral will be held Monday at 9:00 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Anthony Church, West Warwick. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Manuel's name to St. Anthony Church, 10 Sunset Ave., West Warwick, RI 02893 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2019
