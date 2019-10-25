|
|
PIMENTEL, MANUEL JR.
86, formerly of Leighas Lane, Coventry, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Brightview North Andover in Massachusetts. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Mary A. (Cinquegrana) Pimentel.
Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late Manuel F. and Mary E. (Duarte) Pimentel.
Manuel graduated from East Providence HS, Class of 1950 and was a graduate of Bryant University, Class of 1961 with his Bachelor's Degree in Business Teacher Education. He was a US Army Korean War Veteran and was a member of the 1954 US Army Europe (USAEUR) Championship baseball team.
He was employed at Nichols College in Dudley, MA from 1961-1966 where he was an instructor in the College of Business and served as their baseball and basketball coach. He then was employed by Johnson & Wales University from January of 1967 to May of 2010 holding the positions of Director of Financial Aid, Director of Admissions, golf coach, Vice-President of Student Affairs, Senior Vice-President of University Relations and Senior Vice-President Emeritus of University Relations. He also served as a member of the Johnson & Wales University Corporation.
During his tenure, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Career Education in 1998 by Johnson & Wales University, named to the Johnson & Wales University Hall of Fame in 2000 and the East Providence High School Hall of Fame in 2008 and was the President of the Tau Epsilon Fraternity at Bryant University in 1961.
He was a member of the Association of Career & Technical Education, the American Association of Family Sciences, RI Association of Admissions Officers and was Vice-President of the New England Business Colleges Association. An active golfer and sports enthusiast, he was a member of the Pawtucket Country Club.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Paul M. Pimentel and his wife Elizabeth of West Warwick and Elisa M. Joel and her husband Christopher of Andover, MA; a brother, John Pimentel of East Providence; grandchildren, Julia and Christopher Pimentel of West Warwick and Emma, Hope and Mariel Joel of North Andover, MA, brother-in-law Caesar Cinquegrana and his late wife Teresa of West Warwick and several nieces and nephews. He was a brother of the late August Pimentel and Louise Mastrostefano.
His Funeral will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippen Orchard Rd., Cranston. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in the St. Ann Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Manny's memory made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019