MARTINS, JR., MANUEL V.
75, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret E. (Mitchell) Martins. Born in Portugal, Manuel was a son of the late Manuel V. Martins, Sr. and Maria (Viveiros) Martins. Manuel was a member of the Teamsters as a heavy machine operator.
He is survived by his loving children, Mark Martins and Sherry George, both of Florida. Manuel was the cherished grandfather of Regan Clarke. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, his memorial service will take place at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
