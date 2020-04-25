|
Vadenais, Marc N.
Marc N. Vadenais passed away at home in Englewood, Florida on 4/6/2020, at the age of 70, after living with ALS (better known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) for the past 6 plus years. His light shined bright even through the harsh realities of this disease, and he lived every day with dignity, grace and courage.
Marc was born on August 7, 1949 in Woonsocket, RI to Normand and Suzanne (Guerin) Vadenais. He graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy and Providence College, class of 1971, with a degree in Business Administration. He spent many happy years living in North Smithfield, RI, moving to Peterborough, NH in 2004, and his last 6 years in Florida.
Marc is survived by his daughter, Heather Vadenais Langley of Lakewood Ranch, FL and her daughter Haleigh Guilbert, who is a student at Florida State University; son, Matthew and wife, Katie, of Woonsocket, RI and their daughters Rowan and Quinnlyn ; son, James of North Smithfield, RI. Marc is also survived by two sisters; Michelle Vadenais, of Manchester, CT and Andree Jacobson of Morristown, NJ, as well as his first wife and the mother of his children, Carol Provencal Bercaw. He also leaves behind a wide, loving network of extended family and friends, as he had very special and engaging way with people and never met a stranger.
Marc was an avid outdoorsman, with early summers of his youth spent on the family farm in Canada and in scouting, where he became an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed being outdoors all seasons of the year with his beloved dogs. His true passions were hiking, snowshoeing with his dogs, bass fishing, and driving and tinkering with his MG. Marc spent many years employed in sales with the A.T. Cross Company in Lincoln, RI. He also spent time in the Providence Chamber of Commerce as the Membership Director. Marc's other passion was timber-framing and construction which he practiced in RI, CT, MA, and NH. He lovingly built and restored numerous barns, homes, and other structures across New England, and passed his love of working with his hands on to his sons.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, honorary donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Attn: Philanthropy Dept. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238-9989 or to the ALS Society.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020