Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
350 Fair St.
Warwick, RI
1943 - 2019
Gouin, Marcel
Marcel, 76, passed away on November 1, 2019, in New Port Richey, FL. He was born to Marcel R. Gouin and Rita Chartier Gouin. His wife Jeannette and children David Gouin, Marc Gouin, Michelle Brosseau and Mary Hartmann survive him. He leaves 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. His sister Madeleine Stawhowiak predeceased him. His remaining siblings are Marguerite Fontaine (Victor), Maurice Gouin (Carol), Muriel Stuart (Jeff), and Michael Gouin (Donna).
Marcel was an active member of Holy Trinity Church in Central Falls and St. Eugene Church in Chepachet. A memorial mass will be held on November 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 350 Fair St., Warwick, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
