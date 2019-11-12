|
|
PAINE, MARCELLE D.
Marcelle D. Paine, 89, of Pawtucket, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a 4-year illness. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late John Emmett Paine. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Romeo and Louisa (Poncelet) Monast. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Dionne (Raymond), and Maureen Dziedzic (David); four sons, John Jr (Donna)., Michael (Maryanne), Timothy, and Emmett Paine; one brother, Robert Monast; and ten grandchildren.
Marcelle graduated from the Pawtucket Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and was a RN there for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. It was a career she truly loved. She was also an avid sports fan-especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. For leisure she enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
Her funeral will be held Thursday November 14th at 9 AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals On Wheels of RI, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019