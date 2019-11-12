Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Marcelle Paine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Coyle Drive
Seekonk, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelle Paine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelle D. Paine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcelle D. Paine Obituary
PAINE, MARCELLE D.
Marcelle D. Paine, 89, of Pawtucket, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a 4-year illness. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late John Emmett Paine. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Romeo and Louisa (Poncelet) Monast. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Dionne (Raymond), and Maureen Dziedzic (David); four sons, John Jr (Donna)., Michael (Maryanne), Timothy, and Emmett Paine; one brother, Robert Monast; and ten grandchildren.
Marcelle graduated from the Pawtucket Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and was a RN there for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. It was a career she truly loved. She was also an avid sports fan-especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. For leisure she enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
Her funeral will be held Thursday November 14th at 9 AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals On Wheels of RI, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -