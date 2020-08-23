Carman, Marcia (Fortin), A.

Marcia Ann Carman (nee Fortin) of Alexandria, VA, passed peacefully in the early morning of August 20, 2020. For 51 years she was the beloved wife of John M. Carman who was a devoted husband and caregiver. Marcia was born on July 26, 1946, in Pawtucket, RI, first born child of William and Nina (Loparto) Fortin. She attended schools in Pawtucket and received a bachelors degree from the URI in 1968. She was an active member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, and maintained many friendships with her sisters throughout her lifetime. She received a M.Ed from George Mason University and was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools as a guidance counselor at Hayfield High School, retiring in 2011. Music was an important part of Marcia's life. She was a longtime member of the Contemporary Ensemble at Blessed Sacrament Church in Alexandria. She was also a member of the Encore Chorale. In addition to her husband, Marcia is survived by her three children: Melissa A. Carman and Jessica E. Carman of Arlington, VA, and William Carman and his wife Catherine (Rotolo) of Herndon, VA. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who also survived her: Lilian and Jackson Carman and Tatum Oliver. She was the sister of the late Nina E. Fortin.



