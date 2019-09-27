|
|
REBACK, MARCIA B.,
passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in 1944, the daughter of the late Ruth Gladstone and William Reback, Marcia began her life in Fall River, Massachusetts. Following the death of her father when she was just nine, Marcia and her mother lived with relatives in Florida before moving to Rhode Island.
Educated at Hope High School, the University of Rhode Island and the University of Connecticut, Marcia became an elementary school teacher in the Providence school system. Her passion for equity and justice led her to pursue a more administrative career, eventually serving as the President of the Providence Teachers Union, the President of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals and the Vice President of the American Federation of Teachers. Her keen interest in the labor movement also led her to serve as the Vice President of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO.
Marcia was well known publicly for her fierce representation of teachers, garnering her the nicknames of "Bulldog", "Sphinx" and "Mother Teresa with an Attitude" from the Rhode Island press. Lesser known, but equally important, she was a champion of students' rights, advocating for children on several national committees.
Retirement did not dampen Marcia's enthusiasm for justice. She served on the Labor Relations Board, the Rhode Island Retirees Pension Committee, as well as on the State Investment Commission. She never forgot her roots, and contributed generously to the Hope High School Dollars for Scholars fund.
An active participant in the Rhode Island Democratic Party, Marcia also contributed to those politicians who echoed her views on labor and education. Marcia will be honored with the first ever Frank Montanaro Sr. Award. The award was created by the Democratic Party to honor those who sacrifice on behalf of organized labor.
To her friends and family, Marcia was so much more than her public image. She was the conscience and life coach to many, and never failed to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed her advice or help. She had a keen sense of humor, a soulful laugh, and an unwavering stare that let you know if you crossed the line. She had many diverse friends, valued them equally, and managed to blend them all into the tapestry of her life. Her appetite for her life included relishing a good meal in the company of her friends, making her a most treasured dinner companion. She loved a good movie with a happy ending and had a lifelong obsession with Frank Sinatra's music. She also appreciated her solitude, reading voraciously in the company of her beloved cats; Stevie Brown, Samantha, and Miss Kitty.
Marcia's kindness, intelligence and dedication to doing the right thing will forever be remembered and emulated by those who knew her well.
She is survived by Beverly and Frank Prosnitz, Gail Gladstone, Marty Kantrowitz, Jack Friedenn, Harvey Reback, David Reback, Charles Reback, and Marlene Haslam.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 29th at 10:00 AM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence, RI with burial following in Agudas Achim Cemetery, 440 Newhall St, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of the Providence Animal Care and Control Center. Following burial, family and friends are invited to her residence. Shiva will be held Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM and Friday 2-6 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019