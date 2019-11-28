|
TRAMONTI, MARCIA (PEZZI) CAMILLE
78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Bayberry Commons Nursing Home in Pascoag. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Tramonti (Capt., Retired, NPPD) for 57 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Florence (Zaborowski) Pezzi.
Marcia was a graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over 25 years at Fatima Hospital. Marcia was a collector of antiques and was the former proprietor of Well Sweep Farm Antiques. She was an avid reader and writer and had a deep love for animals her entire life. She loved interior decorating and was a contributor and stylist consultant for a national decorating magazine. She was very involved in her community and served on the Burrillville Planning Board as well as the Burrillville Preservation Society. She was also a long-time member of the Red Hat Society.
Besides her husband, she leaves two children, a son, Richard A. "Rickey" Tramonti and her daughter, Tammy M. Tramonti; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Tramonti, and a son-in-law, Aaron Smith. She was the devoted "Grammy" of Jenna and Krista Tramonti.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8 AM from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of RI, 245 Waterman St., Providence, RI 02906. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2019