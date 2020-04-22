Home

BLISS, MARCIA E., RN
79, a registered nurse, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Westview Nursing Home, West Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Milton E. and Ernestine (Darby) Bliss. Marcia was the beloved sister of Allan D. Bliss and his wife Carol; loving aunt of Brian Bliss and Allison Mignanelli; loving great aunt of Mason and Cameron Mignanelli. Marcia was a registered nurse at RI Hospital and also taught nursing at Salve Regina University.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be in St. Mark Church, Garden City, Cranston at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
