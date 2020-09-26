1/1
Marcia E. O'Connor
1939 - 2020
O'Connor, Marcia E.
Marcia Eleanor (McGovern) O'Connor, 81, passed away on September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John C. O'Connor Jr.
Mother of John C. O'Connor III, Carol Ann Dzialo, Donna O'Connor and James O'Connor, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 8, and sister of Robert McGovern.
Visitation Monday, 9 – 10 am in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street in Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Hope Hospice North Main St, Prov.
For full obituary, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
