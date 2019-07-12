|
|
|
ARAUJO, MARCIA K. (GIBLIN)
74, of Riverside, died peacefully on July 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Anthony Araujo.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha's Church 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019