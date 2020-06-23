Marcia L. (Gilbert) Briggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIGGS, MARCIA L. (GILBERT)
73, formerly of Riverside, died unexpectedly on June 14, 2020 at the Venice Regional Medical Center, Venice, FL. She was the beloved wife of Phil Briggs Jr.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Norman E. and Alice G. (Deverall) Gilbert, she lived in Riverside and Venice, FL for many years.
Mrs. Briggs was a medical secretary for Dr. Curshaw for many years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Charles P. Briggs of Venice, FL, Andrew P. Briggs of Morgantown, WV and Jedediah P. Briggs of Venice, FL; a daughter, Carie L. Walls of Sterling, CT and four grandchildren.
Her Funeral Service will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved