BRIGGS, MARCIA L. (GILBERT)
73, formerly of Riverside, died unexpectedly on June 14, 2020 at the Venice Regional Medical Center, Venice, FL. She was the beloved wife of Phil Briggs Jr.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Norman E. and Alice G. (Deverall) Gilbert, she lived in Riverside and Venice, FL for many years.
Mrs. Briggs was a medical secretary for Dr. Curshaw for many years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Charles P. Briggs of Venice, FL, Andrew P. Briggs of Morgantown, WV and Jedediah P. Briggs of Venice, FL; a daughter, Carie L. Walls of Sterling, CT and four grandchildren.
Her Funeral Service will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.