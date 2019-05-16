Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home
88 Columbia St
Wakefield, RI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Peace Dale Congregational Church
261 Columbia St
Peace Dale, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Tenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia (Swornsborne) Tenney


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcia (Swornsborne) Tenney Obituary
TENNEY, MARCIA (SWORNSBORNE)
84, peacefully passed away at her home in Sung Harbor on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry W. Tenney, Jr.; mother of Jena Anthony (Michael) and Andrea Katz (Jon); grandmother of five. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 4pm at Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-6pm at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now