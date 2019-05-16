|
TENNEY, MARCIA (SWORNSBORNE)
84, peacefully passed away at her home in Sung Harbor on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry W. Tenney, Jr.; mother of Jena Anthony (Michael) and Andrea Katz (Jon); grandmother of five. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 4pm at Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-6pm at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019