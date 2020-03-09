|
|
Casey, Margaret A. "Maggie"
Margaret Anne (Maggie) Casey, 54, passed away after a series of lifelong illnesses at Rhode Island Hospital. She leaves behind her beloved brother, Patrick J. Casey III of Warwick, sister, Julie M. Casey, also of Warwick, brother-in-law Christopher Holm and nieces Christiana and Isabella. She also leaves her dear English Cream Golden Retriever Charlie Brown Boo Casey, who was to be her service dog. Predeceased are her parents, Patrick Jr. and Mary Ellen (Kelly) Casey, her paternal grandparents Patrick Sr. and Margaret (Garvey) Casey and her maternal grandparents Matthew and Mary (Sedlacek) Kelly, along with a blessed woman that our entire family considered equally our mother, Mamie Dutton. A graduate of Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich, The Prout School in Wakefield, and an undergraduate of RISD, she left school to concentrate on using her creative and graphic talents in the commercial and advertising field. Unfortunately, she suffered the first of her major illnesses shortly thereafter.
She was one of the most talented and creative persons that we have ever known. Destined for greatness, had her illnesses not intervened. A heart of gold, generous to a fault, and very, very, very funny. She loved so many, but her illnesses isolated her and prevented her from telling family and friends, near and far, how much they meant to her. Even so, she cherished and loved them very, very much.
She had reached a turning point in her life recently. An option appeared that would enable her to live a fuller life, and she was so looking forward to it. Maggie had finally started to believe that she could have a better life, and could accomplish anything she wanted to. The newer picture above was taken on this past Christmas Eve after coming home from her latest hospital stay, after we thought she had been given a new lease on life. She was very proud of that picture – she looked healthier than she had in a decade, and we thought it was a sign of great things to come for her. But the damages from her illnesses were too much for her body to handle, and she was back in the hospital with an unforeseen infection less than a month later. Even so, a little over a week ago she was walking corridors and climbing stairs and looking forward to going home to begin the transplant process. Then the last infection hit, and it was one that couldn't be treated with any antibiotic available. She fought and fought and fought in intensive care, and made us so proud. We are comforted that she is now in heaven, at peace and painless at last with our loved ones.
The family wishes to thank VNA Care New England and Helping Hearts of Warwick, who cared for her when she was home. We would especially like to thank Johanny Vina, who was an incredible blessing and comfort to Maggie and the family. You came into our sister's life at just the right time. We'd also like to thank the staff of Briarcliffe Manor. In her short stay there, you proved to be the kindest and most caring of any nursing home she ever stayed at. And to Rhode Island Hospital, and especially to the doctors, nurses and staff of M.I.C.U. – the attention, care and compassion that all of you showed Maggie was exceptional. We'd never seen anything like it. You did everything possible for her. It just wasn't meant to be – God wanted her home.
Her funeral will be Wednesday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick at 10 AM. Calling Hours Tuesday 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Timothy Church will be appreciated. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020