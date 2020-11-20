1/1
Margaret A. Gergora
GERGORA, MARGARET A.
72 of Cranston passed peacefully Tuesday (Nov 17, 2020) at RI Hospital. She was the wife of Joseph T. Gergora. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Lawrence and S. Margaret (Fitzgerald) Degnan, she had lived in the Providence/Cranston area.
Mrs. Gergora was a Loan Mortgage Supervisor for several years at the former Fleet Bank before retiring in 2013.
Besides her husband she leaves 2 daughters, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Peloso and Christine (Rene) Choquette both of Warwick. Two grandsons Brenden and Christopher Choquette and a brother Larry Degnan of North Providence. Funeral Saturday at 9:15am from the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. George Church, Cranston Street at 10:00am. Her life will be celebrated with calling hours Friday 4-7PM. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
NOV
21
Funeral
09:15 AM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Funeral services provided by
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
