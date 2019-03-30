JOYAL-BOCCANFUSCO, MARGARET A. (NUNES)

of Providence peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was 73 years old. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Michael Boccanfuso in 2008. On January 24, 1946 in Providence, RI Margaret Ann was born the daughter to the late Frank and Iris May (Almy) Nunes.

Margaret's far too short of a life was filled with many wonderful memories. The most brilliant of those memories are with her family. She left a legacy as the matriarch of the family. Her wisdom and maternal love kept her family close to her; however, some would say it was her homemade devil dogs. No matter the reason, she enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren at all times. As a skilled seamstress, she made several items of which her family received several blankets or other items of which they all cherish as they are part of her legacy. Even though she gave away her finest work, she filled the house with many totes, beads and strings.

In her 73 years, she grew to be a wonderful woman, wife, mother and grandmother. Her love lives on in her four children: Pastor Frank E. Joyal and his wife Tiffany of Cranston, RI, Michelle J. Bailey and her husband Denis of Providence, RI, Cindy J. Clapp and her husband Michael of New Bedford, MA and Danielle R. Machado and her husband Richard of Coventry, RI; eight grandchildren: Derek Joyal, Katherine Joyal, Richard Machado, Jr., Orienne Pires, Brandon Machado, Zachary Machado, Keely Clapp and Stephanie Machado; three siblings: Daniel Nunes of Pawtucket, RI Diane Atencio of East Providence, RI and Georganne Isom of East Providence, RI and several nieces, nephews and grandkids married into the family of which all affectionately called her "Mimi". She is predeceased by her brother Frank Nunes, Jr.

Family and friends will honor and remember Margaret's life by gathering at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Saturday, March 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. immediately followed with A Celebration of her Life at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019