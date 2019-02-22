MUNKO, MARGARET A. (Holko)

97, passed away February 19, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, North Kingstown. Her husband was the late Paul W. Munko to whom she was married for 68 years. She was born in Stamford, CT, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Kushubar) Holko. She resided in Stamford before moving to Cranston 31 years ago.

Margaret was the loving mother of three sons; William Munko and his wife Delores of Stamford, CT, John Munko and his wife Paula of Scituate, RI and Richard Munko of Cranston, RI. She was also blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Helen Stratoudakis and Marion Jablonski of Stamford, CT and her late brothers Joe, John and Paul Holko.

Margaret resided at Scalabrini Villa for the past two years. Her family is very grateful for the loving care she received by all in this religious setting which made a significant difference in her life and that of her family. Her VISITATION and funeral will be Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Cranston. Burial will be private in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Access Point RI, P.O. Box 20130, Cranston, RI 02920. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary